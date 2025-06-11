CR Nagpur Division nets Rs 8.35 lakh in single day during ticket checking drive

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on fare evasion, the Nagpur Division of Central Railway conducted an intensive ticket checking drive on June 8, 2025, across 20 trains under its jurisdiction.

Led by 80 ticket examiners, 10 RPF personnel, and 2 Commercial Inspectors, the operation uncovered 1,355 cases of ticketless or irregular travel. The effort resulted in total penalty earnings of Rs 8,35,760 in a single day.

Monitored closely by Commercial Officers, the drive aimed to reinforce travel discipline, boost revenue, and ensure fairness for fare-paying passengers.

This proactive step by Nagpur Division underscores Central Railway’s continued commitment to safeguarding revenue, maintaining fair travel practices, and ensuring seamless travel experience for genuine passengers.

