Wipro software engineer in Nagpur duped of over Rs 38 lakh by cyber crooks

Nagpur: A software engineer of Wipro Company, working from home was cheated to the tune of Rs 38.13 lakh by cyber crooks by promising him high returns in online investments.

The victim, Ravikant Satyakumar Rangari (41), a resident of Flat No 102, Shiv Heights, Beltarodi, who works as a software engineer with Wipro Limited, Pune, stated in his complaint stated that he received several WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers while working from home between April 19, 2022 and September 25, 2022. The callers identified themselves as one Alisha, customer care officer Daniel from in.createwealth.com and John Thomas from the same company and allured him to invest by promising high returns.

After gaining Rangari’s confidence, the accused cyber criminals accepted investments from him. Initially, Rangari received good returns. They then asked him to give them 30 percent commission as he was earning good profit. After investing Rs 15 lakh, he was told that he would get further Rs 1.23 crore as profit. For claiming the benefits, he deposited Rs 38.13 lakh in their accounts but later realised that he was defrauded by them.

On the basis of Rangari’s complaint, Beltarodi Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and started the probe.

