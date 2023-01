KKM-5: Nav Jaihind Yavatmal, Maratha Friends Amravati win in women’s Kho-Kho

Nagpur: On the second day of the Vidarbha level Kho-Kho tournament under the 5th Khasdar Krida Mahotsav being organised in Nagpur, Nav Jaihind Yavatmal, Maratha Friends Amravati team advanced victoriously in the women’s category on Tuesday. In the morning session, Nav Jaihind Yavatmal (11) team defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal Nagpur (4) team by 7 points. Maratha Friends Amravati (12) team won by 7 points over Tuljai Krida Mandal Yavatmal (5).

Advertisement

In the men’s category, Rajapet Sporting Amravati and Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur have continued their winning streak. Rajapeth Sporting team (15) defeated Maa Jagdamba Krida Mandal (5) team from Koradi by a whopping 11 points. Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur (20) team won by 9 points over Vivekananda Krida Mandal Deulgaon Ghube (11).

Results : (Morning Session Matches)

Women –

1. Chhatrapati Yuvak Krida Mandal Nagpur (14) Maharashtra Sports Board Nagpur (06)

Chhatrapati Yuvak Krida Mandal Nagpur won by 8 points

2. Nav Jaihind Yavatmal (11) Vs. Vidarbha Sports Club Nagpur (04)

Nav Jaihind Yavatmal won by 7 points

3. Maratha Friends Amravati (12) Vs. Tuljai Krida Mandal Paratwada (05)

Maratha Friends won by 7 points

4. Vidarbha Krida Mandal Katol (10) vs. Ramnagar Sporting Wardha (02)

Vidarbha Krida Mandal won by 8 points

5. Taluka Sports Complex Varora (10) vs. Vivekanand Krida Mandal Deulgaon Ghube (05)

Taluka Sports Complex won by 5 points

6. Kranti Jyoti Krida Mandal Chandrapur (12) vs. Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal Katol (10)

Kranti Jyoti Krida Mandal won by 2 points

7. Ananta Krida Mandal Akola (14) Vs. Nava Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur (06)

Ananta Krida Mandal won by 8 points

8. Chhatrapati Yuvak Krida Mandal Nagpur- B (11) Vs. SSPM Wardha (05)

Chhatrapati Yuvak Krida Mandal won by 6 points

Men –

9. Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur (16) Vs. New Vidarbha Krida Mandal Paoni (11)

Maharashtra Krida Mandal won by 5 points

10. Rajapeth Sporting Amravati (15) Vs. Maa Jagdamba Krida Mandal, Koradi (04)

Rajapeth Sporting Amravati won by 11 points

11. Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal Nagpur (20) Vs. Vivekananda Krida Mandal Deulgaon Ghube (11)

Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal won by 9 points

12. Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal Yavatmal (17) Vs. Sipana Ambadevi Chikhaldara (05)

Nav Jaihind Krida Mandal won by 12 points

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement