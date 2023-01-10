Top Nagpur Cop himself ‘experiences’ traffic chaos by visiting hot spots in city!

Nagpur: Following a deluge of complaints about traffic chaos at important junctions in Nagpur city, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Monday himself patrolled the streets to take a look at the situation and was appalled by the jams and non-adherence to rules by the road users.

The Top Cop visited Ajni Railway Over Bridge T-point, Munje Square, Dhantoli, Janata Square and Variety Square to take stock of the ground situation. Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chetna Tidke accompanied the Police Commissioner during the visit. The CP walked up to the Dhantoli railway under-bridge. He directed police personnel to immediately remove encroachment by shopkeepers on the footpath in the Dhantoli area. He also got angry after seeing vehicles parked on the footpath in front of the vehicle showroom. The CP instructed the officers to detain all the vehicles immediately.

The City Police Chief also took stock of Panchsheel Square, Janata square, Ramdaspeth, Jhansi Rani Square and Variety Square. A citizen drew the attention of the CP to the vehicles parked on the footpaths in front of the showrooms. The citizen also alleged that the policemen posted near Dhantoli Police Station were only interested in making challans. The CP assured him that the system would be improved and instructed policemen to focus on manning vehicular traffic.

While walking from Ajni Bridge to Dhantoli Police Station, the CP noticed a country liquor shop where fried eggs were being served to customers. He instructed Dhantoli WPI Prabhavati Ekurke to close the shop for the next 10 days.

It may be mentioned here that Nagpurians are fed up with traffic chaos at these points and the situation is horrible during the peak time. Reports said that the Commissioner of Police observed the problems at these junctions and is likely to conduct a meeting of officials of the Traffic Department to dwell on the solutions to streamline traffic.

