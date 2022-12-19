Winter Session: State Assembly adjourned for the day

Nagpur: The Speaker Rahul Narvekar adjourned the State Assembly for the day on the first day of Winter Session in Nagpur on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row figured on the first day of the Winter Session of the State Legislature in Nagpur with Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raising the issue. Attacking the Government, Pawar demanded the Government to make public details of the meeting the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Ajit Pawar claimed in the House that Lok Sabha MP was stopped from going to Belgaum by the Karnataka Government. “This has happened despite a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. How can an elected representative be stopped from going anywhere?” Pawar said. The district administration had banned Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi.

After Ajit Pawar raised the issue of border dispute, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde explained the Government’s position. He said the issue raised by the Opposition Party Leader is important. It is a big matter that the Centre intervened in the meeting of the Union Home Minister for the first time. The Union Home Minister has given an understanding. He presented the role of the Central Government in front of the media. “You should welcome this. We have started the funds and schemes which were closed by the previous government. The police have given us information about who is behind border residents making resolutions. Chhagan Bhujbal and we have been beaten. Where were the others at that time? As a government, we must stand together. No politics should be brought. There are other issues to politicize,” Shinde asserted.

The Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar sought that details of the meeting be made public. “Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs’ talks with Amit Shah should be made public. We’ll support it if the state government brings proposals on the border issues,” Pawar said.

The Maharashtra Government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, presented supplementary demands worth Rs 52,327.82 crore, on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session of the State Legislature in Nagpur. This is the highest ever amount presented by the State Government.

