Padma Shri Dr Kalpana Saroj conferred with the Global Nagpuri Star Award

Nagpur: Renowned entrepreneur Padma Shri Dr Kalpana Saroj was conferred with the coveted Global Nagpuri Star Award at Nagpur First’s Global Nagpur Awards2022 ceremony at Persistent Systems Auditorium in IT Park in Nagpur on Sunday. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries, presented the award to Dr Kalpana Saroj.

Mungantiwar was the chief guest on this occasion. Anand Sancheti, Managing Director, SMS Group, was the guest of honour. Ish Mohan Garg, Managing Director, Calderys; Hakimuddin Ali, India Chair of Nagpur First and the Executive Director, Dalmia Bharat Cement; Shashank Rao, International Chair, Nagpur First and Senior Director (Business Development), Technical Business Unit, Wipro Ltd, New Jersey; Sachin Jahagirdar, Treasurer of Nagpur First and the Chair for Global Nagpur Awards-2022, also shared the dais on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering of who’s who of business and industry, Mungantiwar congratulated the awardees. “I can proudly say that we have mines of Kohinoors in Nagpur and the country. It is now our responsibility to put the city and its people first. In that we will stand true in our efforts. I extend my support to endeavours like these,” he said.

The Global Nagpur Awards were conferred upon individuals and entities doing remarkable job in respective fields, on Sunday, the concluding day of the 9th Annual Global Nagpur Summit-2022. The Global Nagpur Awards by Team Nagpur First is an initiative to identify, recognise and felicitate the achievers of and around the Nagpur city, who have brought glory to the geographical centre of the country and have marked their territory in the global arena as well. It is an effort to honour the people acing in their fields.

Under 17 categories, 17 awards were conferred upon leading institutes, individuals and professionals. The award-winners included Shreya Nath (Woman Entrepreneur); R Ramakrishnan and R Vishvanath (Individual Professional); Prashant Mishra, CEO and Founder, Click2Cloud (IT ); Damodar and Gaurav Darda (Established Entrepreneurs); Anurag Kulkarni and Avinash Nikash, SA Digital (Media and Entertainment); Zulfikaar Kamaal, Co-Founder, Zim Laboratories (Manufacturing); Symbiosis International University, Nagpur (Education); Maj Gen Dr Vibha Dutta SM, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Health); Dr Pramod Padole, Director, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (Science and Technology); Surabhi and Sachin Dhomne (Art and Culture); Joy Agrawal (Child Prodigy); Crop Data (Start-Up); Tathastu (Hospitality and Tourism); Gurudas Raut (Sports); Sri Sai Nath Agri Industries Pvt Ltd (Agriculture and Agricultural Products); Ajinkya Kotawar (Social Venture); and Sun Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd (Infrastructure and Environment).

