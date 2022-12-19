Previous Govt at Centre misused CBI, ED: Fadnavis

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to media persons outside State Assembly during Winter Session in Nagpur, said that the previous government at the Centre misused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Opposition leaders. “The Modi Government is cracking down on corruption with firm hand and is not misusing the CBI and ED,” Fadnavis stated.

Fadnavis further said, “We are not bringing the Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill keeping someone specific in mind. We have even kept the Chief Minister under the purview of this Bill…Under Modi Government, the ED and CBI have never been misused,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

“Hamara Kisi Se Saamna Nahi Aur Saamna Hum Padhate Bhi Nahi” (We don’t have confrontation with anybody, and We don’t ever read Saamna) Fadnavis said taking a pot shot on the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement