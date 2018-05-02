Winter Session: Preparations in full swing, Secretariat starts functioning from Friday

Nagpur: The Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature is commencing from December 16 in Second Capital City of Nagpur. As the date is approaching fast, preparations are going on in full swing. Ministers’ bungalows and cottages at Ravi Bhavan and Nag Bhavan are being given facelift. Nameplates are ready but the dilemma the authorities are facing is about names of ministers. Babus are waiting anxiously for announcement of portfolios and expansion of ministry.

Meanwhile, the office of State Legislature Secretariat will start functioning in Nagpur from Friday, December 6. Some staff from Mumbai Secretariat has already reached the city while others would be arricing in city in stages.

The government machinery is leaving no stone unturned for ensuring hassle-free session. The work of cleaning and beautifying Vidhan Bhavan, Ravi Bhavan, Nag Bhavan, Raj Bhavan and other buildings has gained momentum.

During Winter Session in Nagpur, ‘Ramgiri’ is official residence of Chief Minister while Deputy Chief Minister or seniormost Minister stays at ‘Devgiri.’ In the previous BJP Government, post of Deputy Chief Minister was vacant but all eyes on who will be Deputy Chief Minister in Uddhav Thackeray Government. There are 30 bungalows at Ravi Bhavan for Cabinet Ministers.

A fleet of hundreds of cars and jeeps would be kept ready as there will be requirement of more manpower. Moreover, vehicles of cab services will be part of session’s transport system. Apart from these cabs, more taxis too will be made available.

Police bandobast:

Posse of policemen will be deployed during the Winter Session. Arrangements for accommodation of cops are being made at suitable places. Railways too have geared for the Session and will be making arrangements for additional coaches for hundreds of officials and employees coming to Nagpur.

As per the Nagpur Pact signed when Vidarbha region became a part of Maharashtra, Winter Session is held every year in Nagpur.