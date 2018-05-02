Speeding trucks knock two men dead in New Kamptee, Kalamna

Nagpur: Speeding trucks knocked two men dead in separate incidents reported New Kamptee and Kalamna areas on Wednesday. One of the truck drivers has been arrested and search for other driver is on.

In the first incident, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Kamptee, Ashok Narayan Chavan (32), was returning home from Kamptee Bus Stand on friend’s motorcycle (MH-40/AY 3656) around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. Midway near Chaudhary Hospital on Nagpur-Jabalpur Road, a rashly driven truck (MH-40/BG 0801) rammed Ashok’s bike with great force. The impact left Ashok critically injured. He was immediately taken to Chaudhary Hospital where doctors declared Ashok brought dead.

New Kamptee police constable Narayan Chaudhary, based on a complaint lodged by Narayan Ganpat Chavan (67), booked the accused truck driver Attaruj Jama Mohd Nazir (52), resident of Warispura, Nagpur, under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is on.

Similarly, Chetan Sadanand Gurnule (22), resident of Plot No. 7, Bhagat Nagar, Bharatwada Road, Rajat Housing Society, left home around 10.30 pm on Wednesday for food at a hotel. He was riding an Avenger motorcycle (MH-49/AB 9878). As Chetan reached near Chikhli Square, Kalamna, a 12-wheeler truck (MH-40/DC 1406) hit his bike forcefully. Chetan suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot fearing people’s wrath.

Kalamna Woman API Bharti Gurnule booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177, 187 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.