DPS Kamptee road celebrates Annual Day with grandeur

Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road, Nagpur celebrated the much awaited 14th Annual Day Concert on 30th November 2019 with grandeur and gaiety. The audience witnessed an amalgamation of talent amidst great euphoria and enthusiasm. The President of Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road and Mihan, Mrs Tulika Kedia graced the occasion.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Shri Neelotpal, IPS, DCP Zone V, Nagpur city. Mrs Savita Jaiswal, Director, DPS Nagpur was also present. The guests were felicitated with saplings as DPS believes in making the earth a greener place. Dr. Ambasht – Member of Managing Committee emphasised on co-curricular activities and the holistic development of children.

The concert commenced with the welcome address by the Principal, followed by the solemn ceremony of the lighting of the lamp. The annual report of the school was presented by the Council Members. They apprised the audience of the innumerable achievements of the school.

The Annual Concert witnessed an assortment of dazzling musical renditions. Students enrolled with Shankar Mahadevan Academy sang ‘Buzzing bees’ which captivated the audience. The School choir presented songs which complemented the theme for the day. The students with additional needs had been trained by the dance teacher of our school and they presented a mind blowing performance which enthralled everybody.

The vibrant presentation on ‘Mother Earth- A Theatrical Expression’, was an in house production right from script writing to direction and production. It spread the message about conservation of the environment. The vibrancy of the plot, the conceptualisation of the alien and the depiction of the animals mesmerized the crowd.

The school band, which has already decorated itself with many accolades, was the most awaited program. It captivated the crowd with foot tapping music. The event came to a close with the Grand Finale. The vote of thanks was delivered by the Council Member.

The entire event was a grand success and was highly applauded by the audience who also took home the message that we have to make the earth a greener and happier place.