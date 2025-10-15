Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature to Begin on December 8 Amid Local Body Polls

Nagpur: Even as Maharashtra gears up for local body elections, the Winter Session of the State Legislature is set to begin on December 8, right under the shadow of the impending poll code of conduct, likely to come into force after Diwali. The session is tentatively scheduled to conclude on December 19.

With the code of conduct expected to remain in effect for around three months, it remains to be seen how the government will manage its legislative business amid election activities.

Preparations Reviewed by Divisional Commissioner

On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalaxmi Bidari convened a high-level review meeting to ensure that all arrangements for the session are executed in a systematic and disciplined manner.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Vasumana Pant, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Lohit Matani, Additional Commissioner (General Administration) Tejusingh Pawar, and Public Works Department Executive Engineer Laxmikant Raulkar, along with several senior officials from various departments.

Key Points Discussed

Officials held a detailed discussion on accommodation and transportation arrangements for ministers, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats visiting Nagpur during the session.

Bidari instructed departments to:

Implement accommodation and transport systems with precision.

Establish upgraded telephone and internet facilities .

. Maintain strict standards for food quality and hygiene in all government hospitality services.

in all government hospitality services. Ensure adequate police deployment and tight security arrangements .

and tight . Maintain smooth traffic and transport flow around key venues.

around key venues. Strengthen sanitation, water supply, firefighting, health, and medical services throughout the session period.

Tentative Schedule of the Winter Session

The Winter Session will span 12 days, including two holidays (December 13 and 14).

There will be 10 working days of active legislative business, debates, and policy discussions.

Session Highlights:

December 8: Tabling of ordinances, presentation of Supplementary Demands for 2023–24 , and condolence proposals.

Tabling of ordinances, presentation of , and condolence proposals. December 10–11: Discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands.

Discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands. December 15–19: Government business and departmental debates in both houses.

Bidari emphasized the importance of seamless coordination among all departments to ensure that Nagpur, which traditionally hosts the Winter Session, is fully prepared to handle both legislative duties and the simultaneous pressure of election activity.