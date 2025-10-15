Nagpur Bench Questions Opposition to Smart Electricity Meters

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind opposing the government’s ongoing drive to install smart prepaid electricity meters across Maharashtra.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Vidarbha Electricity Consumers Association, the court asked the petitioner to clearly explain what the problem is with installing smart meters and to clarify the current policy framework governing their installation.

Court Seeks Clarity on Objections

Advocate Sandeep Badana, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the smart meters are being installed without obtaining proper permissions and that existing meters — which are functional — do not require replacement. He alleged that consumers are being compelled to accept new meters without their consent.

The Central Government, in an earlier affidavit, defended the move, stating that smart prepaid meters will enhance transparency, accuracy, and efficiency in electricity billing and distribution — ultimately benefiting consumers in the long run.

Petitioner’s Stand

The petitioner contends that replacing working meters with smart ones is illegal, arbitrary, and unnecessary. Citing the Electricity Act, 2003, the association argues that consumers should have the right to choose their type of meter and that the rollout of smart meters should not be forced upon them.

The PIL further requests the High Court to halt the installation process across Maharashtra until comprehensive guidelines are framed to ensure legality, consent, and consumer protection.

The State Government was represented by Advocate Deepak Thakre during the proceedings.