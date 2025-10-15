Here are the latest news updates from Nagpur for Wednesday, October 15, 2025, covering the top developments in city infrastructure, business, crime, politics, and environment — along with today’s gold rate, weather forecast, and daily horoscope.

City & Infrastructure

Diwali Traffic Congestion:

With the Diwali season in full swing, heavy traffic jams have been reported across major routes, particularly on the Khapri–Butibori highway. The ongoing Metro Phase 2 construction has added to the congestion, prompting police to deploy extra personnel for crowd and traffic management.

PM e-Bus Launch Nears:

Nagpur is set to become India’s first city to roll out PM e-Buses under the national electric mobility mission. The logo and colors have been finalized, and trial runs are expected later this week.

Futala Lake Reopening Soon:

In a major relief for citizens, the Supreme Court has cleared the reopening of the iconic Futala Lake, paving the way for its musical fountain show and full restoration by end of 2025.

Business & Economy

Tax Raids on Raisoni Group:

The Income Tax Department conducted extensive raids on the Raisoni Group in Nagpur on October 14, investigating alleged tax evasion and unreported income. Several offices and residences were searched.

Diwali Shopping Buzz:

Markets in Sitabuldi, Dharampeth, and Itwari are witnessing a massive rush of festive shoppers. High gold and silver prices haven’t deterred buying enthusiasm as jewellers report record footfalls this week.

Diwali Fare Hike:

Travelers heading between Pune and Nagpur are facing steep fare hikes amid the festive rush. The RTO has announced a complaint helpline for those overcharged by private bus operators.

Crime & Law

Actor’s Murder Case:

An actor who appeared in the movie Jhund was brutally murdered on October 8 in Nagpur by a friend during a drunken altercation. Police have arrested the accused, who allegedly hit the victim with a stone and tied him up.

Meditrina Hospital Scam:

A ₹2.31 crore fraud case has been filed against a doctor at Meditrina Hospital for alleged financial misappropriation. Investigations are ongoing, and the accused may face money laundering charges.

Cyber Fraud Network Busted:

Nagpur Police have cracked a ₹2.5 crore cyber scam, arresting a gang that used bank accounts of local youths to launder money from fake investment schemes.

Ex-Armyman Arrested:

A former army personnel was arrested in Nagpur rural for cheating job seekers of ₹34.6 lakh, promising them defense and railways employment.

Health & Environment

Breast Cancer Awareness Drive:

The NMC and Rotary Club of Nagpur have launched a Pink October campaign to raise breast cancer awareness. City landmarks are being illuminated in pink, and citizens are encouraged to wear pink on Fridays this month.

Wildlife Week Initiatives:

A workshop on human–wildlife conflict was organized to mark Wildlife Week, focusing on coexistence in forest-adjacent villages.

Tiger T40 (‘Bittu’) Killed:

A tragic accident near Sindewahi claimed the life of Tiger T40, popularly known as Bittu, after being hit by a train. Wildlife activists have renewed demands for better rail monitoring through forest zones.

Leopard Captured:

Forest officials successfully captured and released the leopard that had been roaming near MIHAN and Delhi Public School, easing public anxiety.

Politics

BJP’s Warning to Aspirants:

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra has issued a stern warning to BJP workers and aspirants in the Nagpur Graduate Constituency, emphasizing discipline and coordination after recent election setbacks.

Naxal Leader to Surrender:

Top Naxal leader Bhupathi is expected to surrender before the Chief Minister on October 16, in what could mark a major breakthrough in the government’s anti-Naxal operations.

Nagpur Gold & Silver Rates (October 15, 2025)

24K Gold: ₹7,245 per gram

₹7,245 per gram 22K Gold: ₹6,640 per gram

₹6,640 per gram Silver: ₹94.10 per gram

Jewellers report sustained demand for light-weight jewellery and coins despite the price hike.

Weather Forecast for Nagpur

Nagpur will see clear skies and sunny weather today with a high of 33°C and low of 20°C. Light evening breeze and cooler nights are expected as winter onset begins.

Today’s Horoscope (October 15, 2025)