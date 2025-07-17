Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature to Begin in Nagpur from December 8

Advertisement



Nagpur: The winter session of the Maharashtra state legislature is set to commence in Nagpur from December 8, with preparations already underway by the administration. As is customary every year, this important political session will be held in the state’s second capital, attracting attention from across Maharashtra.

The session is expected to review the functioning of the state government, and several key bills are likely to be introduced. Issues concerning farmers, rising inflation, unemployment, civic infrastructure in urban areas, the ongoing Maratha reservation demand, OBC reservation, and irregularities in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation are expected to dominate the agenda. The opposition parties are anticipated to corner the government on these fronts.

The sessions of both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council are expected to continue for over two weeks. In light of the session, Nagpur Police, the Public Works Department (PWD), and the district administration have started inspecting security arrangements and infrastructure.

The winter session is also likely to spark heightened political activity in the city. All major political parties have begun strategizing. Notably, this year’s session is being held against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, making it a platform for intense debates, sharp criticisms, and political maneuvering.