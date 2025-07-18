Nagpur is in the headlines again with a mix of civic updates, rising health concerns, crime reports, and unpredictable monsoon weather. On July 18, 2025, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation set a record-breaking ₹20.21 crore civic election budget, while residents voiced concerns over waterlogging and pre-election infrastructure pushes. A concerning rise in both snakebites and COVID-19 cases is putting citizens on alert, as cloudy skies continue to linger over the city.
- Swachh Survekshan Rank: Nagpur secured 27th place in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings, while rural regions failed the Grameen audit.
- Civic Election Budget: NMC has allocated ₹20.21 crore for the upcoming civic elections — the largest so far — though no date is officially announced.
- Snakebite Alert: 134 snakebite cases, including 34 venomous ones, were reported in the last month.
- Record Aapli Bus Ridership: Aapli Bus set a new record with 1.54 lakh riders in a single day.
- Skepticism Over Projects: Citizens suspect new infrastructure projects are election gimmicks rather than genuine development.
Civic & Infrastructure:
- The High Court slammed the civic body for demolishing homes of riot-accused individuals.
- Heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic chaos in several localities, adding to public grievances.
- Road encroachment fines crossed ₹79 lakh this year.
- East Nagpur is experiencing significant traffic due to simultaneous flyover works.
Crime & Law Enforcement:
- A life-term convict died by suicide in Nagpur Central Jail.
- A property dealer was abducted over a loan dispute; four were arrested.
- A murder during a robbery attempt shocked Wathoda residents.
- Police booked 18 individuals in two gambling den raids.
- A ₹36.40 lakh investment fraud was reported involving fake stock schemes.
- Two men were caught stealing a bench belonging to NMC.
Health:
- Nagpur reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with over 100 infections and three deaths recently.
- Authorities have not imposed restrictions yet, but are on high alert.
- A doctor and his brother were arrested for plotting and murdering the doctor’s wife.
Transport & Other News:
- A special unreserved train will run between Nagpur and Nashik Road on July 23–24 to manage festive rush.
- MLAs are pushing for metro city status for Nagpur.
- Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh defeated China’s Zhu in the Women’s World Cup.
Weather Update (July 18, 2025):
- Condition: Cloudy throughout the day.
- High/Low: 32°C / 24°C
- Rain Chance: 20% today; heavier rains expected over the weekend.
