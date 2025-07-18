Published On : Fri, Jul 18th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Today: Civic Funding Soars, Snakebite Surge, COVID-19 Returns, and Cloudy Skies Ahead

Advertisement

Nagpur is in the headlines again with a mix of civic updates, rising health concerns, crime reports, and unpredictable monsoon weather. On July 18, 2025, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation set a record-breaking ₹20.21 crore civic election budget, while residents voiced concerns over waterlogging and pre-election infrastructure pushes. A concerning rise in both snakebites and COVID-19 cases is putting citizens on alert, as cloudy skies continue to linger over the city.

  • Swachh Survekshan Rank: Nagpur secured 27th place in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings, while rural regions failed the Grameen audit.
  • Civic Election Budget: NMC has allocated ₹20.21 crore for the upcoming civic elections — the largest so far — though no date is officially announced.
  • Snakebite Alert: 134 snakebite cases, including 34 venomous ones, were reported in the last month.
  • Record Aapli Bus Ridership: Aapli Bus set a new record with 1.54 lakh riders in a single day.
  • Skepticism Over Projects: Citizens suspect new infrastructure projects are election gimmicks rather than genuine development.

Civic & Infrastructure:

  • The High Court slammed the civic body for demolishing homes of riot-accused individuals.
  • Heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic chaos in several localities, adding to public grievances.
  • Road encroachment fines crossed ₹79 lakh this year.
  • East Nagpur is experiencing significant traffic due to simultaneous flyover works.

Crime & Law Enforcement:

  • A life-term convict died by suicide in Nagpur Central Jail.
  • A property dealer was abducted over a loan dispute; four were arrested.
  • A murder during a robbery attempt shocked Wathoda residents.
  • Police booked 18 individuals in two gambling den raids.
  • A ₹36.40 lakh investment fraud was reported involving fake stock schemes.
  • Two men were caught stealing a bench belonging to NMC.

Health:

  • Nagpur reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with over 100 infections and three deaths recently.
  • Authorities have not imposed restrictions yet, but are on high alert.
  • A doctor and his brother were arrested for plotting and murdering the doctor’s wife.

Transport & Other News:

  • A special unreserved train will run between Nagpur and Nashik Road on July 23–24 to manage festive rush.
  • MLAs are pushing for metro city status for Nagpur.
  • Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh defeated China’s Zhu in the Women’s World Cup.

Weather Update (July 18, 2025):

  • Condition: Cloudy throughout the day.
  • High/Low: 32°C / 24°C
  • Rain Chance: 20% today; heavier rains expected over the weekend.

Horoscope Today – July 18, 2025

♈ Aries: Stay cautious in financial dealings. Unexpected expenses may arise.
♉ Taurus: A favorable day for family bonding. Avoid overthinking minor issues.
♊ Gemini: Great day to initiate creative pursuits. Stay grounded in conversations.
♋ Cancer: Office pressure may build. Take short breaks to stay balanced.
♌ Leo: Travel plans may face delays. Be flexible.
♍ Virgo: Focus on your health and avoid junk food.
♎ Libra: Avoid disputes today — diplomacy will work in your favor.
♏ Scorpio: Good day to complete pending work. Don’t delay decisions.
♐ Sagittarius: Watch your tone while communicating. Clarity is key.
♑ Capricorn: Financial gains are likely. A small celebration may be on the cards.
♒ Aquarius: Romance is in the air, but be honest about your intentions.
♓ Pisces: Trust your intuition when faced with a dilemma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Rate
15 july 2025
Gold 24 KT 98,200 /-
Gold 22 KT 91,300 /-
Silver/Kg 1,12,500/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above