Nagpur is in the headlines again with a mix of civic updates, rising health concerns, crime reports, and unpredictable monsoon weather. On July 18, 2025, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation set a record-breaking ₹20.21 crore civic election budget, while residents voiced concerns over waterlogging and pre-election infrastructure pushes. A concerning rise in both snakebites and COVID-19 cases is putting citizens on alert, as cloudy skies continue to linger over the city.

Civic Election Budget: NMC has allocated ₹20.21 crore for the upcoming civic elections — the largest so far — though no date is officially announced.

Civic & Infrastructure:

The High Court slammed the civic body for demolishing homes of riot-accused individuals.

Heavy rain caused waterlogging and traffic chaos in several localities, adding to public grievances.

Road encroachment fines crossed ₹79 lakh this year.

East Nagpur is experiencing significant traffic due to simultaneous flyover works.

Crime & Law Enforcement:

A life-term convict died by suicide in Nagpur Central Jail.

A property dealer was abducted over a loan dispute; four were arrested.

A murder during a robbery attempt shocked Wathoda residents.

Police booked 18 individuals in two gambling den raids.

A ₹36.40 lakh investment fraud was reported involving fake stock schemes.

Two men were caught stealing a bench belonging to NMC.

Health:

Nagpur reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with over 100 infections and three deaths recently.

Authorities have not imposed restrictions yet, but are on high alert.

A doctor and his brother were arrested for plotting and murdering the doctor’s wife.

Transport & Other News:

A special unreserved train will run between Nagpur and Nashik Road on July 23–24 to manage festive rush.

MLAs are pushing for metro city status for Nagpur.

Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh defeated China’s Zhu in the Women’s World Cup.

Weather Update (July 18, 2025):

Condition: Cloudy throughout the day.

High/Low: 32°C / 24°C

32°C / 24°C Rain Chance: 20% today; heavier rains expected over the weekend.

