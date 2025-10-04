Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature to begin in Nagpur from Dec 8

Nagpur: The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature for the year 2025 will be held in Nagpur from December 8 to December 19, 2025, according to the provisional schedule released by the State Legislature Secretariat. The session will comprise sittings of both Houses, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, and will include discussions on supplementary demands and other government business.

As per the temporary calendar of sittings, the business schedule for both Houses is as follows:

Provisional schedule of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha):

• Monday, December 8, 2025:

1. Laying of Ordinances on the table of the House

2. Presentation of Supplementary Demands for the year 2025-26

3. Government Business

• Tuesday, December 9, 2025:

Government Business

• Wednesday, December 10, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands (First Day)

• Thursday, December 11, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands (Second and Final Day)

3. Supplementary Appropriation Bill

• Friday, December 12, 2025:

Government Business

• Saturday, December 13, 2025 & Sunday, December 14, 2025:

Holidays

• Monday, December 15, 2025:

Government Business

• Tuesday, December 16, 2025:

Government Business

• Wednesday, December 17, 2025:

Government Business

• Thursday, December 18, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Non-Government Business

• Friday, December 19, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Non-Government Business

Provisional Schedule of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad):

• Monday, December 8, 2025:

1. Laying of Ordinances on the table of the House

2. Presentation of Supplementary Demands for the year 2025-26

3. Government Business

• Tuesday, December 9, 2025:

Government Business

• Wednesday, December 10, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Discussion on Supplementary Demands (First Day)

• Thursday, December 11, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Discussion on Supplementary Demands (Second and Final Day)

3. Supplementary Appropriation Bill

• Friday, December 12, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Non-Government Business

• Saturday, December 13, 2025 & Sunday, December 14, 2025:

Holidays

• Monday, December 15, 2025:

Government Business

• Tuesday, December 16, 2025:

Government Business

• Wednesday, December 17, 2025:

Government Business

• Thursday, December 18, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Non-Government Business

• Friday, December 19, 2025:

1. Government Business

2. Non-Government Business

The Winter Session in Nagpur traditionally focuses on key legislative discussions, policy decisions, and review of government functioning. The inclusion of Supplementary Demands and Appropriation Bills indicates that crucial financial business will also be taken up during the session.