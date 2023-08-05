Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur from Dec 7

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday prorogued the Legislative Assembly at the end of its Monsoon Session which lasted for three weeks.

The Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature will commence in Nagpur from December 7.The prorogation order was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The Monsoon Session had started on July 17.

The date for Winter Session in Nagpur was announced on Friday as the monsoon session in Mumbai was prorogued on Friday. Although the Winter Session is expected to last for three weeks, nothing specific about the duration can be said. The Winter Session has not lasted beyond two weeks for the last several years.

