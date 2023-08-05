Economic growth must transform lives of ordinary people: Vice-President

Nagpur: Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing the gathering at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in Nagpur on Friday said economic growth is fundamental for any country but it gets cutting edge and relevance only when it transforms the lives of ordinary people.

“You can help the needy by giving him food and money. But the greatest help is to empower him,” he said at the inaugural function of ‘Praneeti’ — a lecture series at NADT by eminent Indians aimed at instilling a sense of pride, participation and principle of paying back to society.

Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais; Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari; Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta; and Principal DGIT (Training) NADT, Nagpur Vasundhara Sinha, were present on the dais.

Dhankhar further said India’s growth story is being shaped by the vision of the Prime Minister and his team but it is executed by the intellect, dedication and directional approach of civil servants. The Vice President emphasized the essence and necessity of change in governance in the times when India is the fifth largest economy in the world. He also emphasised the role of taxpayers as a participant in growth of the economy and country.

He further stated that structural, behavioural as well as functional changes are the need of time for the Income Tax Department. He appreciated the use of technology and citizen centric policies for good governance. He also acknowledged the significant growth of filing of ITRS, their processing in a time bound manner by adoption of state of the art technology with more efficiency, accountability and transparency.

The Vice-President emphasised the disciplined approach of officers of Income Tax Department in day to day working towards growth of revenue collection and nation building. He guided officer trainees to adhere to the principle of ‘Nation first and nationalism above everything’. The Vice President advised the officer trainees to have pride in the service which they are in. He also discussed various important aspects of governance like gender sensitisation, ethics, accountability, use of technology etc.

At the outset, in his welcome address Nitin Gupta said the Income Tax Department has succeeded in keeping pace with the rising aspiration of the nation. Vasundhara Sinha gave the overview of the training programme and spoke about ‘Praneeti’. The lecture series will provide an opportunity to officer trainees of NADT to interact with accomplished achievers of society and prepare them for their future role as tax facilitators. Trainee officer Shobhika Pathak conducted the proceedings of the function.

