MNLU, Nagpur holds Seminar on‘Personality Rights and it’s Protection in India’ & ‘Chat GPT and it’s implications on Copyright Law’

The CIPR and DPIIT-IPR Chair of MNLU, Nagpurin association with CIPAM organised a seminar on ‘Personality Rights and it’s Protection in India’ & ‘Chat GPT and it’s implications on Copyright Law’onJuly 29, 2023. The program was conducted under the dynamic leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, MNLU, Nagpur.

Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar, Associate Professor of Law, Head of CIPR & DPIIT-IPR Chair, MNLU, Nagpur welcomed the participants to the session and briefly introduced the theme of the program. Dr. Ragini emphasised the need to understand the personalityrights that are aimed at protecting an individual’s identity, privacy, and dignity from unauthorized commercial use or exploitation.

Ms. LohitaSuith, Senior Director, Copyright & Digital Economy at the Motion Picture Association was the resource person for the seminar. The session started with warm welcome. She gave a brief introduction about basics of copyright law. Ms. Lohitaexplained that individuals have the right to protect their image, name, and reputation from unauthorized use, misrepresentation, or false endorsement by others. She elucidated over the concept further and explained, contracts play a significant role in defining and enforcing personality rights in India. Celebrities and public figures often enter into agreements with third parties to use their image for specific commercial purposes. These contracts outline the terms and conditions under which their image or name can be used, and any violation of these agreements can lead to legal action.

Further she explained that the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have enacted laws that recognize and protect an individual’s right to control the commercial use of their nameand image. She concluded by mentioning that it’s important to note that the legal framework surrounding personality rights is continually evolving, and the level of protection may vary depending on the specific circumstances and jurisdiction within India. She discussed few cases explaining the judicial aspect on the topic. The session was interactive and Ms. Lohita answered all the queries.

The next session of the seminar was addressed by Ms. SonalChhablani Senior Associate, Saikrisna& Associates. She address the participants on the topic ‘Chat GPT and it’s implications on Copyright Law.She explained the significance Copyright Infringement , Fair Use and Transformative Use,Ownership of AI-Generated Content:, Attributionetc;Ms. Sonal explained that as AI technology advances and becomes more prevalent, copyright laws will likely need to evolve to address the unique challenges posed by AI-generated content. It is necessary to work on balancing the interests of creators, AI developers, and users of AI systems for developing a fair and effective legal framework. She elaborated various examples related to the topic and answered all the questions raised by the participants.The seminar was conducted in virtual mode and moderated by Ms. Shweta Kulkarni and Ms. Trupti Kokate, Research Assistants, DPIIT-IPR Chair, MNLU, Nagpur. The seminar was registered by more than 120 participants including academicians, research scholars, and students.

