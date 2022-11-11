Winter Session: Nagpur police forms teams to keep watch on goons released from jail

About 10,000 police personnel are likely to be deployed during the session to maintain law and order in city

Nagpur: In view of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature next month in Nagpur, the city police have formed ‘Area Surveillance Teams’ to keep a watch on the criminals who have been released from the jail recently.

The cops have specially set their eyes on as many as 92 criminals released from Nagpur Jail apart from other ‘Top 20.’ The police on Thursday paraded these criminals at Sadar Police Station. Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting and ordered the police station in-charges to take stern action against criminals.

As many as 36 MCOCA accused and 56 MPDA accused were released recently. Keeping these outlaws under leash poses a challenge for police. Members of Mominpura’s Ippa gang, Nandanvan’s Kosurkar gang members, Sumit Thakur, Sumit Chintalwar, Bhaskar Anna, Divakar Kottulwar, Pinna Pande, Mihir and others facing trials under MCOCA and MPDA Act were released from Nagpur Jail recently.

According to reports, all these notorious criminals were involved in serious crimes including murders and gangwars. The police teams have been formed to monitor their activities. Beat Marshals of police stations have also been included in the teams. These marshals will visit the houses of the criminals and gather information, the reports said.

Crime incidents are taking place in Nagpur due to encroachment, too. Some cops had a dispute a couple of days back over the encroachment of a shop in front of MSRTC Bus Stand in Ganeshpeth. This triggered a controversy after a video went viral. Later, Ganeshpeth police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation together razed two eateries near bus stand on Wednesday after a video clip of police high-handedness against one of them went viral leaving the cops red-faced.

As per reports, most of the encroachment-induced crimes take place in Gaddigodam, Mangalwari, Kamal Chowk, Meetha Neem Dargah, and other commercial areas of Nagpur. Many such incidents resulted in murders as well in the past. In view of this, cops have been asked to remove encroachments with the help of NMC. Such encroachments could spark grave crimes.

Police gearing up for Winter Session:

Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar said that accommodation and food arrangements have been made for as many as 10,000 police personnel for the Winter Session being held in Nagpur from December 19. The police officers are studying law and order related issues that took place in December in the last five years. The Nagpur police are also gearing up for India Science Congress which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on January 5, the Top Cop said.

