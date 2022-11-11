On-line fraudster dupes old woman of Rs 2.68 lakh

Nagpur: A 79-year old woman was duped by an on-line fraudster of Rs 2.68 lakh by promising huge returns on investment.

According to police, Chetna Kailash Borule, a resident of Plot No. 108, Wahne Layout, Pradnya Society, received a phone call from the fraudster in August this year. He lured the aged woman of huge returns by selling products online. Chetna invested a total of Rs 2.68 lakh and did not receive any returns, said police.

Advertisement

An offence under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 66 (c) (d) of Information Technology Act was registered by Sonegaon Police.

Advertisement

Man loses Rs 99,758 while claiming credit card points

In yet another cyber fraud, a man lost Rs 99,758 to a fraudster while trying to redeem credit card points, Ambazari Police said.

According to police, Mahesh Devidas Chapalkar (37), a resident of Plot No. 189, Chapalkar Bhavan, Ram Nagar, Ambazari, received a text message on mobile about expiry of his credit card points. Mahesh’s wife clicked on the link given in the message and entered details of her HDFC Bank’s credit card. Using the credit card details, the fraudster withdrew Rs 99,758 from her bank account.

An offence under Section 420, 66 (d) of Information Technology Act was registered by Ambazari police.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement