Salesman tries to kill woman after exploiting her sexually in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year old salesman for allegedly attempting to kill a woman with a knife after sexually exploiting her for about two years.

The accused, Abhishek Munnalal Gupta, is a resident of Plot No 4, Vigyan Nagar, Manewada. According to police, the 39- year-old victim, who runs a grocery shop, in her complaint alleged that Gupta befriended her in 2018. By promising to repay her loan, he developed amorous relations with her, she alleged. The victim also alleged that Gupta started blackmailing on the basis of her nude photographs and often used to beat her husband.

After stealing Rs 1500 from her purse and a gold chain, he attempted to kill her with a sharp-edged knife on Wednesday evening, she added.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 307, 376, 392,354, 341, 294, 509, 323, 506(b) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against Gupta and arrested him. Further investigations are on.

