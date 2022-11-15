Winter Session: Assembly Speaker Narvekar takes stock of preparations at Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan

Centralised passes with bar codes to navigate people inside Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan: Speaker

Nagpur: Rahul Narvekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly along with Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council paid a visit to Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on Tuesday, to take stock of preparations for the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature to be held from December 19. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, officials of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Public Works Department (PWD) and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Addressing the press conference shortly after the meeting, Narvekar informed the media that after a gap of two years, Winter Session is coming back to Nagpur, thus to take the stock of arrangements was necessary. He also emphasized that whenever Winter Session takes place in Nagpur, along with entire Maharashtra, the welfare of Vidarbha is paramount for each member.

Bandobast of 10,000 cops:

“We’ve held meetings with Nagpur Police, NMC, PWD and others to instruct them to ensure all the required measures during the Winter Session. The session will require a bandobast of 10,000 cops and 500-1000 vehicles on standby. We’ve made special provisions for women arriving in the Second Capital of the State,” the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly informed.

Measures to avoid trouble for locals, people arriving for session:

During the Winter Session, we often see a rise in footfall. To avoid any inconvenience to both locals and people arriving in Nagpur during the session, we’ve drawn a blueprint for averting traffic problems, setting up of mobile toilets etc. Travel fares often witness arbitrary rise during the Winter Session. This daunts people who are willing to travel to Nagpur. However, to avoid this menace we will be monitoring fares, informed the Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

Centralised passes to channelize footfall:

“Winter Session attracts a large footfall inside Vidhan Bhavan. To channelize this rush, we’ve opted to centralized passes with bar codes, to manage the entry process. As we are just stepping out of Covid’s shadow, so as far as any restrictions are concerned, we will adhere to norms set by the Maharashtra State Government ahead of the session,” assured Speaker Narvekar.

Expansion of Vidhan Bhavan soon:

Informing that further development of Vidhan Bhavan is on the cards, Speaker Narvekar said that, “The Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan needs a Central Hall. I’ll be conducting a meeting with the District Collector for the availability of the land here, after which the development of the site would be initiated,” he said.

