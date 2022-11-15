Nagpur, Yavatmal coldest in Vidarbha as mercury dips to 13 deg Celsius on Nov 14

Nagpur: The minimum temperature in Nagpur dipped to 13 degrees Celsius on Monday from the 15 degrees Celsius the previous day, marking the cold weather conditions during night and early morning hours.

The minimum temperature of Nagpur was hovering between 15 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius throughout the week. But Nagpurians woke up to a comparatively cool morning on Monday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further decline in minimum temperature in the region in coming days.

In the last 48 hours, Nagpur recorded a drop of 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature. With 13 degrees Celsius Nagpur and Yavatmal experienced the lowest minimum temperature on Monday in Vidarbha. Gondia also recorded the minimum temperature 13.6 degrees Celsius followed by Wardha (14.4 degrees Celsius), Amravati (14.8 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (15.2 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (15.4 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (15.5 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (16.4 degrees Celsius), Akola (17.0 degrees Celsius), and Washim (17.0 degrees Celsius).

In contrast, the maximum temperature all over Vidarbha on Monday was above 30 degrees Celsius. Washim recorded the highest maximum temperature with 32.8 degrees Celsius followed by Akola (32.3 degrees Celsius), Amravati (32.2 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (32.2 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (31.0 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (30.3 degrees Celsius), Gondia (30.0 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (30.1 degrees Celsius), Wardha (30.0 degrees Celsius), and Yavatmal (30.5 degrees Celsius). Chandrapur (29.6 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature below 30 degrees on Monday.

