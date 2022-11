Minimata Nagar ESR cleaning on Nov 17, Bharatwada on 18 & Kalamana ESR on Nov 19

NMC-OCW Annual ESR Cleaning Drive-Lakadganj zone

Nagpur: The Cleaning of the ESR’s (Overhead Water Tank) plays a vital part in supplying good quality potable water to the citizens of Nagpur. Every year NMC-OCW cleans all the Storage tanks within the Nagpur Municipal limits.

Advertisement

Continuing with our scheduled cleaning plan , three(3) ESR’s of Lakadganj Zone will be cleaned on:

Advertisement

Minimata Nagar ESR: Thursday 17th Nov,2022

Bharatwadi(Deshpande Layout) ESR : Friday 18th Nov,2022:

Advertisement

Kalamna ESR : Saturday 19th Nov,2022:

Due to Tank cleaning the water supply in the following areas of the 3 Command areas of Lakadganj Zone Nagar ESR will get adversely affected:

Minimata Nagar ESR on 17th Nov (Thursday)

Mninmata nagar, Panch Zhopda nagar, Janki nagar, Janta colony, Jalaram Nagar, Surya nagar.

Bharatwadi (Deshpande layout) ESR on 18th Nov,(Friday)

Deshpande layout, Hivri kota area, Adarsh nagar slum, Prajapati nagar slum, Kamaskshi nagar, Umiya colony, Sangarsh nagar slum, Sadashiv nagar, Sonba nagar, Wathoda juni basti.

Kalamana ESR on 19th Nov,(Saturday)

Dipiti signal area, Varigadewadi, Punjaramwadi,Sakharwadi , Nagraj chowk, Gillor gate area, Sanjay nagar, khapri mohalla, Kumbharapura, Bazar chowk, Gopal nagar, Adiwasi prakash nagar, Chikhali devasthan, MHADA Quarters and Blocks, N.I.T Quarters and Blocks, Chikhali layout ( Industrial areas).

During the period of Cleaning there will not be any Tanker water supply to the area.

Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement