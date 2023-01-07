Winter Chills: Nagpur records 9.9 degrees Celsius — new low of the season

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State witnessed the coldest morning of the season on Saturday as the minimum temperature dipped to 9.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with minimum temperature at 7 degrees Celsius followed by Nagpur (9.9).

Advertisement

In the last 24-hours, Nagpur’s temperature fell 3.8 degree Celsius. While Gondia was coldest in Vidarbha at 7 degrees, Akola was the warmest at 16.2 degrees.

The minimum temperatures recorded in other Vidarbha cities in decreasing order are as follows – Gadchiroli (12), Chandrapur (14), Amravati (13.1), Bramhpruri (11.4), Wardha (11.8), Yavatmal (13), and Buldhana (16).

While the gradual decrease in minimum temperature raised discomfort for many, several persons, on the other hand, are enjoying this winter chill. Due to pleasant weather, people preferred to venture out during the evening time. On the contrary, the day temperature has increased by 7.2 degrees Celsius and stood at 25.8.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement