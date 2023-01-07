Nagpur HC issues notice to Facebook India Online Service for selling of banned nylon manja

Nagpur: Taking suo motu cognizance of some incidents that happened during Makar Sankranti due to banned nylon manja, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has issued notice to Facebook India Online Service Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, in the case of sale of banned Nylon Manja. It has also been ordered to file the reply by next Wednesday at 11 am.

The High Court has taken serious note of the loss of life and incidents due to nylon manja and admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). In this case, a hearing was held before Justice Atul Chandurkar and Justice Vrishali Joshi.

Advertisement

During the hearing, friends of the court informed the court that online nylon manja is being sold and advertised on some portals. Accordingly, Facebook India Online Service Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai and IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd. Delhi were issued notice by the court.

The court said in the order that what is being done for prevention of use of nylon manja. Orders were also given to the NMC and other administrations to keep its account. The court said that now Makar Sankranti is approaching. Many fly kites using nylon manja. In such a situation, if the meeting of the committee formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector is held before January 11, many meaningful measures can be taken regarding the matter. The court also ordered the public prosecutor to inform the District Collector about this order.

Meanwhile, Hudkeshwar Police arrested three persons and seized 186 spools of banned nylon manja valued at Rs 1.48 lakh from them on Thursday. Cops also seized an auto-rickshaw (MH-31/FB-2056) worth Rs 1.50 lakh in which the nylon manja was being transported.

The accused have been identified as Abhijit Raju Bonde (27), a resident of Plot No 68, Narsala and Riyaz Khan Abdul Rasheed Khan (34), a resident of Plot No 21, Adarsh Nagar, Tajbag and Manish Shriram Golhar (28), a resident of Sai Nagar-1, Hudkeshwar.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided the Hanuman Mandir premises at Narsala and caught Abhijit Bonde red-handed while illegally selling banned nylon manja. During questioning, Bonde confessed to procuring the Manja from Riyaz Khan. The team then laid a trap at the same spot by asking Bonde to order more Manja chakris. When Khan and Golhar brought more Manja for Bonde in the auto-rickshaw, police nabbed them.

Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 5 and 15 of Environment (Protection) Act, against Bonde, Khan and Golhar.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement