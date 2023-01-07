Not again! Mobile, 3 batteries recovered from inmate in Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: In yet another incident exposing the ‘luxurious’ life of inmates lodged in Nagpur Central Jail, a mobile phone and three batteries have been recovered from the possession of an inmate here, on Saturday.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Prabha Ekurke, Senior Police Inspector Dhantoli informed that, during the routine check up of the inmates, a mobile and three batteries were recovered from an inmate on Saturday morning. Following the inputs of Prison officials, the team of Dhantoli Police rushed to the spot and conducted the investigation, she said.

Notably, A special team of Prison Vigilance Department, Pune, dispatched by Additional Director General (Prisons) to Nagpur Central Jail in September last year had conducted searches at ‘Anda Cell,’ and ‘Fasi Yard’ and found a mobile phone and three batteries. The special team was in Nagpur to to inquire into the futile attempt made by a MCOCA detenue to smuggle packets containing 51 gram marijuana and 15 batteries of different handsets inside the prison. The searches yielded shocking results as the team found a cell phone, a SIM card and three batteries in the high security area.

