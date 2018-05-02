Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Winter chill takes over in Nagpur, temp down at 10.6 degrees

Nagpur: Nagpur has started witnessing the pinch of cold now. Temperature in the city has tumbled down to 10.6 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. It was the season’s lowest minimum temperature so far in Nagpur city.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the minimum temperature in Nagpur is likely to increase slightly to 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday, to be followed by further increase to 12 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.
Incidentally, Nagpur city recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Vidarbha region.

Gondia at 11.8 degrees Celsius recorded the second lowest minimum temperature in the region. The minimum temperature in Nagpur city came down by 3.1 degrees in a span of 24 hours. Owing to this drop in temperature, people were seen lighting bonfire on Friday evening. The minimum temperature recorded in other major places inVidarbha on the night between Thursday and Friday was as follows:

Akola — 13.6 degrees Celsius, Amravati — 14.4 degrees Celsius, Buldhana — 14.4 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur — 14 degrees Celsius, Gadchiroli — 14.2 degrees Celsius, Wardha — 13.9 degrees Celsius, Washim — 13 degrees Celsius, and Yavatmal — 13.4 degrees Celsius.

