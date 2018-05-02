Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Dec 7th, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday. It was the two leaders’ first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month.

Modi will attend the national conference of director-generals and inspector-generals of police, which is being held in Pune.

After receiving Modi, Thackeray left for Mumbai, said state government officials.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present when Modi arrived.

