Winter bites hard: Nagpur second coldest in Vidarbha at 8.2°C

Nagpur: Winter tightened its grip on Nagpur as the city shivered through one of its coldest nights of the season, emerging as the second coldest location in Vidarbha on Sunday. The minimum temperature dipped further to 8.2 degrees Celsius, a fall of 0.4 degrees, prompting residents to pull out extra layers late into the night.

Gondia topped the cold chart in the region with the mercury touching 8.0 degrees Celsius, marginally lower than Nagpur, while Yavatmal followed closely at 8.5 degrees. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), cold wave–like conditions are prevailing across Vidarbha and the chill is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Weather officials have indicated a brief respite, with minimum temperatures likely to rise slightly for the next two days. However, this relief may be short-lived, as the mercury is forecast to drop by another two to three degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days, signalling a harsher cold ahead.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Amravati and Wardha recorded minimum temperatures of 9.0 and 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Brahmapuri and Washim were relatively milder at 11.0 and 11.2 degrees. Chandrapur and Buldhana remained the warmest spots in the region, logging minimum temperatures of 12.0 and 12.2 degrees Celsius.

