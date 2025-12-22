MSRTC bus knocks pedestrian dead at Baidyanath Chowk

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Baidyanath Chowk in Imamwada area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred between 3.20 pm and 3.30 pm on December 21, when the victim, identified as Nandu Budhram Dhamaniya, a resident of Kapla Basti, Imamwada, was walking along the road. An MSRTC bus (MH-14 M 5635), allegedly driven in a rash, negligent and dangerous manner by Gokul Ashok Thavre (32), a resident of Jambhora, Salkhed, Darwha tehsil in Yavatmal district, rammed into the pedestrian.

Dhamaniya sustained serious injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Medical Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment and was declared dead by doctors around 8 am on December 22.

Based on a complaint lodged by Anil Bhagwansing Kardam (47), a resident of Pawan Shakti Nagar, Wathoda, Imamwada Police registered a case against the bus driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving causing death.

