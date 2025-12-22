Advertisement

Nagpur: Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) successfully organized a vibrant Sports Integration Event on December 21, 2025 at Wings Cricket Ground, bringing together over 150+ industrialists and professionals from across Vidarbha. The event featured Box Cricket and Pickleball, creating an energetic platform for health, networking, and camaraderie.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Ashish Deshmukh, MLA and Guest of Honour, Faiz Fazal, former Vidarbha Cricket captain, whose presence added immense inspiration to the participants. A major highlight was Jitesh Sharma, Indian Cricket team member, who joined VIA members on the field, energizing the gathering and reinforcing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

The core objective of the initiative was to promote health consciousness and strengthen integration among industrialists, fostering stronger relationships that contribute to sustainable business growth in Vidarbha.

The event was proudly sponsored by Sungod Agro, a manufacturer of organic farm produce and recycled cutlery, aligning the sporting spirit with sustainability and responsible consumption. Also supported by Ajit Bakery, Shree Chikki, Indo Herbal, Amlamrut and Lipi International.

The organizing team comprised Prashant Mohota, President, VIA, and Gaurav Sarda, Project Coordinator, whose leadership ensured smooth execution and enthusiastic participation.

Pickleball Results – Men

Open Category:

Winners: Pranav Mohota & Nimaay Mohota

Runners-up: Hardik Kakkar & Saurabh Agrawal

Above 45-year Category:

Winners: Aditya Saraf & Harsh Vijaywarghi

Runners-up: Dinesh Kochar & Prashant Mohota

Women’s Category:

Winners: Nidhi Mohota & Sunaina Saraf

Runners-up: Swati Parekh & Roshni Babaria

Box Cricket Results

Winners: VIA Udyam Shakti – Captain: Sachin Agrawal

Runners-up: VIA Growth Catalyst – Captain: Ravi Burde

The VIA Sports Integration Event once again demonstrated that healthy minds and bodies build stronger businesses, reinforcing VIA’s commitment to holistic industrial development in Vidarbha.

