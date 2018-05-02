Wine shop owner, managers booked for traumatizing worker, abetting his suicide

Deceased was removed from job, implicated in Rs 50 lakh extortion case by accused

Nagpur: Kalamna police have booked a wine shop owner and two managers of Sitabuldi-based Madhur Wine Shop on the charges of abetting suicide of their 29-year-old employee. The accused had allegedly falsely implicated the deceased Atul Prabhakar Thaware in Rs 50 lakh extortion case causing distress to him.

A resident of Plot No. 108, Netaji Nagar, Kalmna, Atul Thaware committed suicide by hanging to ceiling hook with the help of a nylon rope at his residence on August 20, 2019. At that time, Kalamna police had registered a case of accidental death and launched in-depth investigation.

During the probe, the complainant Manisha Atul Thaware (27), wife of deceased, informed police that her husband Atul Thaware (29) was working at Sitabuldi-based Madhur Wine Shop. He had taken 4-day leave for his brother’s marriage on May 19, 2019. However, when Atul went on duty after his brother’s marriage, one of the two accused managers Shekhar Sonkusare told him not to come for work. Taken aback by the development, Atul was under severe stress. However, the situation took a worse turn when Atul came to know that newspapers on May 31 reported that a case has been registered against him at Wadi Police Station accusing him of demanding extortion money of Rs 50 lakh. The report was given by another accused Manager Shekhar Borkar. Subsequently, Atul went in deep depression over the fact that the two accused managers and the owner of wine shop Vishal Jaiswal falsely implicated him in the extortion case and spoiled his life. Under severe trauma, Atul ended his life by hanging to ceiling hook with the help of a nylon rope at his residence around 4.30 pm on August 20, 2019. Cops found a suicide note written by Atul in which he blamed the accused wine shop owner Vishal Jaiswal and the two Manager Shekhar Sonkusare and Shekhar Borkar for his suicide.

Kalamna PSI Jadhav, based on probe and suicide note, booked the accused Vishal Jaiswal, Shekhar Sonkusare and Shekhar Borkar under Sections 306, 34 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.