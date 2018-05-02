Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara

Nagpur: A 17-year old girl, working at a cloth shop, went missing and probably kidnapped from Sakkardara area on Saturday.

According to police, the teenage girl was working a cloth shop in Om Nagar, Sakkardara. On Saturday, around 10 am, she left home for going to the shop. For some reason, the girl’s mother went to the shop and was told that she did not come to the shop. Panicked over the development, relatives searched her frantically but in vain. Finally a complaint in this regard was lodged with Sakkardara police.

PSI Dhade, as per Supreme Court directives, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for the girl.