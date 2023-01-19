‘Will you support ‘dhongi’ Babas cheating Hindus,’Prof Manav asks a pointed query to Fadnavis

Nagpur: The Founder of Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (All India Superstition Eradication Committee) Prof. Shyam Manav continued his attack on Dhirendra Krishna Maharaj for violating the anti-witchcraft law. Manav has also asked a pointed query to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, who is also the Home Minister. He said, “Even when they are cheating Hindu people, police do not take any action against them. You are the head of this department. Are you ‘blessing’ the Maharaj by not filing a case against him,” Prof Manav asked.

Prof Manav was speaking on behalf of the Samiti at the ‘Polkhol’ meeting held at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Reshimbagh on Wednesday. Prof. Manav said, the Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti is not against any religion, gods and goddesses but against those who cheat people in their names. “Maharaj released a movie on YouTube in the name of Divya Darbar in Nagpur. It used many other superstition related phrases like ‘Bhoot Ghast ki Savari Aati Hai, Upadrav Kiya Gaya Hai, Gandi Tantric Kriya Hai’. These things are a violation of anti-witchcraft laws. With all the proofs I myself reported to the Commissioner of Police along with the Deputy Commissioner of Police. However, no one filed a case. Even when Maharaj said that he would run away, nothing happened,” Prof Manav lamented.

He further said, the Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also visited Maharaj. Fadnavis also has the responsibility of Home Minister. So definitely he is the boss of the police. It is also natural to raise the question whether a case is not registered against Maharaj because of ‘blessings’ of Fadnavis. Fadnavis has also helped draft the anti-witchcraft law. But now that this law is being undermined in his city,” Prof. Manav said, adding Fadnavis should clarify his position.

Prof Manav said, Dhirendra Krishna Maharaj left the scheduled program in Nagpur two days before and ran away. If they have divine power, they should come to Nagpur and prove it. If this power is proved, the world will benefit from it. America had to spend tens of millions of dollars to find Osama bin Laden. If Maharaj has divine power, he can know in advance where and when bombs will explode in the country and avoid great loss. Even Narendra Modi as Prime Minister will be able to avoid such incidents, he stated.

A case relating to the Anti-Witchcraft Act came before the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister at that time. The then Minister of Social Justice had received a complaint regarding an advertisement claiming to benefit from a security device. The judge reprimanded the police by ordering to file a complaint against the concerned. According to this judgment, it was clarified that claiming benefits in the name of deities is an offence.

“Even after that no action is taken against Maharaj in Nagpur. Therefore, a case can be registered against the police officers in the name of their involvement in the crime. It is contempt of court not to take action against people in this manner,” Prof Manav said.

