Nagpur court gives singer Badshah last chance in his voice analysis test matter

An FIR is registered in 2014 against Singer Badshah & Yo Yo Honey Singh in Panchpaoli Police Station for allegedly composing, singing and uploading a vulgar song on the internet

Nagpur: Taking a serious note of delaying tactics, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Court No. 5, in Nagpur rejected the successive requests for providing documents filed by errant Singer Badshah and granted him the last opportunity to file his say in the matter of his Voice Analysis Test.

Singer Badshah has been taking the whole justice system for a ride. Despite the fact that he has already been provided all the documents, the singer on Tuesday again approached the Court for providing all the documents, but this time the court refused to entertain any such delaying tactics.

Needless to mention that it is the same matter wherein the court had also rapped the Nagpur Police for their negligent approach and directed the Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, to appoint a Special Officer for service of summons upon the singer Badshah.

The matter pertains to an FIR registered in 2014 against Singer Badshah & Yo Yo Honey Singh in Panchpaoli Police Station on a complaint filed by Anandpal Singh Jabbal for allegedly composing, singing and uploading a vulgar song on the internet. Based on the complaint, the singer was booked under Sections 292 and 293 of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 & 67A of Information Technology Act. In 2019, the complainant filed an application before the JMFC Court, Nagpur for monitoring the investigation and further seeking directions to both singers to submit their voice samples.

Interestingly, after a few failed attempts of delaying tactics, Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh submitted his voice sample to the Nagpur Police on the strict direction of Nagpur District & Sessions Court on February 13 last year.

According to the complainant, the singer is not at all cooperating with the investigating machinery and the police are taking no action against him for reasons best known to them. The entire investigation came to stand still for a long time because of non-cooperation of the singer. In clear violation of the order granting anticipatory bail to him, the errant singer is being noticed on many occasions travelling abroad without taking permission of the Courts.

Adv. Raspal Singh Renu assisted by Adv. Satpal S Renu and Adv. Rajenderpal S Renu is representing the complainant Anandpal Singh Jabbal.

