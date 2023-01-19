Sadar cops book Rangoonwala brothers for duping a man of Rs 4 lakh by fraudulent means



Nagpur: Sadar police have booked two brothers on the charges of cheating a man to the tune of Rs 4 lakh by fraudulent means and also threatening him of dire consequences.

The accused have been identified as Harris Arif Rangoonwala and Zain Arif Rangoonwala, both residents of 140, RMS Colony, near Kalbande Nursing Home, Jaffer Nagar. The complainant is Arshad Ilias Dalla (37), resident of Plot No. 503, Amar Imperial Apartment, Anant Nagar Square, Borgaon Road.

In his complaint, Arshad Dalla told Sadar police that he along with his friend Tushad Parshid Jal (37), resident of K T Nagar, started a restaurant named Pay Roast Cafe and Restaurant Jal Complex, Residency Road, Sadar in partnership in 2017. The Parsi Trust owns this place and Parshid Jal was trustee of this trust. However, due to a fire in December 2019, the hotel was damaged extensively. Following this, Arshad Dalla renovated the hotel with an expenditure of Rs 15 lakh and started the hotel in January 2020.

He further said that the accused Harris Rangoonwala sometimes used to come to the hotel for food. Over time, they became friends. In the meantime, the hotel was closed due to the Corona pandemic in March 2020. Due to this, his partner Tushad Jal talked of closing down the hotel permanently and also quarrelled with Dalla as to why the hotel was not shut down. But due to some settlement in Sadar Police Station, the hotel was restarted. In the meantime, Dalla went to Mumbai in November 2020 for some work. There he received a phone call from Harris Rangoonwala and he told him that Tushad Jal wanted to vacate his hotel and was also taking help of some criminals, Dalla claimed.

Following this development, Dalla said that he consulted a lawyer and filed a civil suit against Tushad Jal in the court of judge D R Mali. After some days, Harris told Dalla that Tushad is ready to give him Rs 15 lakh for vacating the hotel. Dalla was ready for this deal. But Tushad told him that he has to first withdraw the civil suit filed against him. After withdrawing the civil suit, Dalla will be given Rs 15 lakh.Subsequently, Dalla withdrew the civil suit. Following this Dalla took Rs 14 lakh from Tushad and kept the cash in a bag. Tushad also gave a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Dalla. However, as soon as Dalla boarded a car, Zain Rangoonwala snatched the bag containing Rs 14 lakh and fled the spot on a two-wheeler of his friend named Zain Siddiqui.

Dalla further said that after this he contacted his friends and searched for Zain Rangoonwala. However, after some negotiations and talks, the accused Harris Rangoonwala and Zain Rangoonwala came to Dalla and said that the bag contained only Rs 10 lakh and not Rs 14 lakh. The accused duo also handed over Rs 6 lakh and duped Dalla to the tune of Rs 4 lakh. Moreover, the accused threatened Dalla of consequences if he demands money back. The accused also demanded Rs 5 lakh for returning his goods kept in the hotel.

Sadar police, based on the complaint of Arshad Dalla, booked the accused Harris Arif Rangoonwala and Zain Arif Rangoonwala under Sections 420, 387, 392, 504, 506 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

