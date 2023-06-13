Will shut Twitter: Jack Dorsey claims ‘pressure’ from India

In a stunning revelation, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey claimed that the company had received “many requests” from India to block accounts covering farmers’ protests and those critical of the government.

In a YouTube Show Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar, the former Twitter boss alleged that the Indian government threatened to shut down the social media platform in India and raid the houses of staff.

When asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments, Dorsey, who stepped down from Twitter’s board last year, replied, “India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don’t follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country.”

Dorsey’s comments came as he was asked to give some examples of pressure from foreign governments so that the audience had an idea how it felt when some of the most powerful people on the planet approached him and demanded things from the company.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar on Tuesday rejected Dorsey’s claim, calling it an “outright lie” and “an attempt to brush out that very dubious period” of firm’s history.

“This is an outright lie by Jack Dorsey — perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history. Twitter under Dorsey & his team were in repeated & continuous violations of Indian law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was Twitter “shutdown”. Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law…,” tweets Chandrasekhar.

