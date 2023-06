Nagpur: Passengers of the Nagpur-Mumbai AIO630 Air India flight were stranded at Nagpur Airport on Monday night. Reports said the flight was scheduled for departure at 20:20 hours on June 12, 2023, but was ‘rescheduled’ after check-in was almost complete.

The AI staff was clueless about the reason for the sudden change in flight schedule.

But the move to ‘reschedule’ the flight sparked chaos and the stranded passengers resorted to protest.

