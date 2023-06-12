No data breach on CoWIN: Govt

Union Health Ministry says reports claiming CoWIN data breach are without basis and mischievous in nature; platform completely safe.

A report has claimed that sensitive personal information of several politicians, bureaucrats, and individuals — who had signed up on CoWIN — was shared by a bot account on Telegram.

The investigation is on to ascertain the source of the alleged leak. The government is investigating whether the data was sourced through CoWIN or some other application.

In a series of tweets this morning, the data-driven news portal South Asia Index said details of family members of all Covid vaccinated Indians had also been leaked.

“Leaked data includes the passport numbers of individuals who travelled abroad and updated their travel history on CoWin app,” tweeted South Asia Index, claiming that the Reserve Bank of India was likely to alert banks about security measures following the alleged Cowin data leak.

