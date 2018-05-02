Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 1st, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Will reduce people’s tax outflow :CA Duragkar

    It has been an overall very good budget which will definitely boost the economy in a positive direction. After having interaction from the past six months with various financial sector leaders, the Honorable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has given proper allocation and justice to all the Sectors.

    The Hon’ble Finance Minister has given proper attention to various sectors like Agriculture, Education, Skill Development, Employment, Simplification of Laws, etc.

    Also, a simplified new Tax regime has been proposed by the Hon’ble Finance Minister which will reduce the tax outflow of the people. The new Tax Regime is optional for the assessee but to avail the new Rates they have to forego various deduction & exemption available to them.

    The introduction of Face less Appeals like Face less Assessment is a very good initiative.

    Also, Prefill returns has been made available to all assessee.

    Co-operative Societies now have to pay 22% tax + 10% Surcharge + 4% cess instead of 30%

    70 deductions/exemptions out of 100 have been removed from income tax is a move towards simplification.

    Granting 12A registration Electronically to charitable Institution is also welcome move which was much needed.

    We, therefore, Welcome this Budget & Congratulate the Hon’ble Finance Minister for presenting wonderful Budget.

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Maharashtra News
    रस्ते, फुटपाथवर भरणा-या ४० बाजारांवर कारवाई
    रस्ते, फुटपाथवर भरणा-या ४० बाजारांवर कारवाई
    सरकारचे अर्थसंकल्प गोंधळलेले- डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    सरकारचे अर्थसंकल्प गोंधळलेले- डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Hindi News
    फुटवियर से फर्नीचर तक, जानें बजट में क्या हुआ सस्ता, क्या महंगा
    फुटवियर से फर्नीचर तक, जानें बजट में क्या हुआ सस्ता, क्या महंगा
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    Trending News
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Featured News
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Trending In Nagpur
    More of Governance and less of Government is the intention of Union Budget 2020 – CA Anil Parakh.
    More of Governance and less of Government is the intention of Union Budget 2020 – CA Anil Parakh.
    रस्ते, फुटपाथवर भरणा-या ४० बाजारांवर कारवाई
    रस्ते, फुटपाथवर भरणा-या ४० बाजारांवर कारवाई
    457 associate NCC officers clear Passing Out Parade
    457 associate NCC officers clear Passing Out Parade
    Budget 2020: What’s more expensive, what’s cheaper
    Budget 2020: What’s more expensive, what’s cheaper
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145