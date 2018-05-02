457 associate NCC officers clear Passing Out Parade

Nagpur: The National Cadet Corps has inducted 457 associate NCC Officers into its fold at an impressive Passing Out Parade held at the Chunni Lal Parade Ground of NCC Officers’ Training Academy at Kamptee on Saturday.

The parade was reviewed by Maj Gen IJS Hundal, Commandant, NCC OTA Kamptee. Lt Vivek Anil Bale and Third Officer Sukhdev Chand won the Director General’s Baton for standing first in the order of merit among the Senior Division and Junior Division respectively. The Director General’s Banner for Inter Coy Championship was won by Shivaji Coy. The Parade was commanded by Third Officer Sandeep Kumar.

The selected professors and teachers from all over the country, trained to be commissioned as Associate NCC Officers, marched to the tunes of “Sare Jahan Se Accha” and ‘‘Kadam – Kadam Badhaye Jaa’’ rendered by the brass band of the ASC Centre South, Bangalore.

The ceremony was witnessed by a number of service officers, civil dignitaries, relatives of Officer Cadets, schoolchildren and NCC Cadets.The Officer Cadets went through a rigorous three-month training programme that included PT, Yoga, Drill, Leadership & Personality Development and a host of other military and social awareness subjects like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Disaster Management and several others; to empower them to conduct NCC training efficiently in their respective units.

The Reviewing Officer in his address, urged the passing out ANOs to uphold the aims and objectives of NCC and work towards effective Nation Building by shaping young minds. He called upon all ANOs to serve as role models for NCC cadets in particular and the society in general.

He also reminded them of their bounden duty to ensure safety and security in effective and efficient conduct of the institutionalized and Camp training curriculum of the NCC. He also expressed his happiness on the high standards of Drill and training displayed by the passing out course and complimented Team OTA for the excellent conduct of training in the Academy.