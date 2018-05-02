Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 24th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Will only supply Covid vaccines to GOI: Pfizer

    Pharmaceutical major Pfizer’s statement on the supply of its Covid vaccine to India: “Pfizer will supply Covid vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunization programs. Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance.

    “Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country.”

    The statement comes amid the governments of Delhi and Punjab saying that Pfizer and Moderna have declined to sell cor


