Will only supply Covid vaccines to GOI: Pfizer

Pharmaceutical major Pfizer’s statement on the supply of its Covid vaccine to India: “Pfizer will supply Covid vaccine only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunization programs. Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance.

“Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country.”

The statement comes amid the governments of Delhi and Punjab saying that Pfizer and Moderna have declined to sell cor



