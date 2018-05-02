Covid-19: Nagpur reports lowest single-day spike, detects 482 fresh cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 95.51%

Nagpur: The district reported 482 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — lowest single day spike — and 29 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 2,003 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,50,360.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 227 were from rural areas and 246 cases from Nagpur city alone while nine cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 12 were reported from Nagpur city, nine deaths were registered from outside the district, while eight casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,71,541 while the number of deaths rose to 8,797.

In the day 2,003 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,50,360. Following which recovery rate has improved to 95.51%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 12,384 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



