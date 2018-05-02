Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 24th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports lowest single-day spike, detects 482 fresh cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 95.51%

    Nagpur: The district reported 482 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — lowest single day spike — and 29 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 2,003 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,50,360.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 227 were from rural areas and 246 cases from Nagpur city alone while nine cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 12 were reported from Nagpur city, nine deaths were registered from outside the district, while eight casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,71,541 while the number of deaths rose to 8,797.

    In the day 2,003 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,50,360. Following which recovery rate has improved to 95.51%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 12,384 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुर महानगरपालिका एवं श्री बड़ी मारवाड़ माहेश्वरी पंचायत के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में हिवरी नगर के माहेश्वरी भवन में निःशुल्क टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ
    नागपुर महानगरपालिका एवं श्री बड़ी मारवाड़ माहेश्वरी पंचायत के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में हिवरी नगर के माहेश्वरी भवन में निःशुल्क टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports lowest single-day spike, detects 482 fresh cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 95.51%
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports lowest single-day spike, detects 482 fresh cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 95.51%
    बिजली कर्मियों को फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर घोषित करें सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    बिजली कर्मियों को फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर घोषित करें सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    दक्षिण मध्य क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्र, नागपूरतर्फे बुद्ध जयंतीनिमित्त 26 मे रोजी “अत्त दीप भव” संगीत कार्यक्रमाचे आयोजन
    दक्षिण मध्य क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्र, नागपूरतर्फे बुद्ध जयंतीनिमित्त 26 मे रोजी “अत्त दीप भव” संगीत कार्यक्रमाचे आयोजन
    Applications invited for TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021
    Applications invited for TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021
    Little Jewels Kindergarten’s “Attitude of Gratitude” drive!
    Little Jewels Kindergarten’s “Attitude of Gratitude” drive!
    Chandrashekar Bawankule seeks frontline worker status for MSEB employees
    Chandrashekar Bawankule seeks frontline worker status for MSEB employees
    Maharashtra govt plans to unlock state in four phases?
    Maharashtra govt plans to unlock state in four phases?
    COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally reaches 2,07,60,193
    COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally reaches 2,07,60,193
    Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Kotwali
    Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Kotwali
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145