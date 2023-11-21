‘Will fine Rs 1 crore if…’: Supreme Court’s warning to Patanjali on medicine ads

Listen to Story

Patanjali Ayurved

Patanjali Ayurved has been warned against publishing any such misleading advertisements in the future. (Image for Representation/ Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurved for publishing misleading advertisements targeting allopathic medicines.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra warned Patanjali, asserting that a penalty of Rs 1 crore would be levied if the misleading advertisements persist, with this fine applicable on a per-product basis.

The court issued a directive to Patanjali Ayurved, prohibiting the company from publishing any such misleading advertisements in the future. Furthermore, the court emphasized that Patanjali must ensure that it refrains from making casual statements in the press.

The direction came during the court’s consideration of a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association. The petition alleges that Patanjali’s misleading advertisements disparage allopathy and make false claims about curing certain diseases.

IMA further contends that the claims by Patanjali are unverified and are in direct violation of laws such as the Drugs and Other Magic Remedies Act, 1954, and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The court also asked the Centre government to come out with workable recommendations in this regard and slated the hearing for February 5, 2024.

