House-breaking spree rocks Sonegaon in Nagpur, cops clueless

Nagpur: Even before cops could get any clue about the gangs involved in the three house break-ins in Sonegaon Police Station area of Nagpur in which cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 29.07 lakh were burgled, two more sensational burglaries have been reported on Sunday morning.

This time, the burglars targeted two houses and made away with cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 38.33 lakh. One of the gangs struck at the house of Amit Anant Shivarkar at Rachna Madhukosh Apartment, Plot No 41, Dupare Layout, Sonegaon. Shivarkar, who is Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, posted in Mumbai, and his family were out of station. On Saturday, Shivarkar’s daughter locked the house around 3 pm. She then went to her grandfather’s house at Trimurti Nagar.

In the wee hours of Sunday, burglars gained entry into the house after breaking open the locks of the grill gate and main door with crowbars and made away with Rs 10.04 lakh cash and gold ornaments, including two Mangalsutra, eight bangles, four chains, four rings and a gold biscuit, weighing 460 gram worth Rs 23 lakh from a wooden almirah kept in the bedroom.

Probably the same gang then broke into the house of Rufak Pramod Jamdar at Plot No 65, Jai Badrinath Society, near Meghpurva Apartment, at Swavalambi Nagar. Rufak Jamdar’s (37) house was locked as she had gone to her friend’s house at Besa for an overnight stay. The intruders collected gold ornaments worth Rs 5.28 lakh and Rs 25,000 cash from an almirah and decamped with the booty. Around 7.30 am on Sunday, she returned home and was shocked to find the ornaments and cash stolen from the almirah. She called the police immediately.

Sonegaon Police station registered separate cases of house breaking thefts.

A few days ago, thieves burgled cash, gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 6.52 lakh from the house of Dhaniram Bhimrao Kshirsagar at Plot No 95, Cooperative Society, Indraprasth Nagar when he and his family had gone to Ujjain. Burglars stole cash, gold collectively worth Rs 7.55 lakh from the house of Pankaj Sureshrao Raverkar at Pannase Layout, Indraprasth Nagar.

Another gang of thieves had stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh from the house of businessman Vikas alias Bunty Dilip Verma in Sonegaon. Police are groping in dark about the gangs involved in the spate of burglaries.

