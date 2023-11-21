Orange Olympics in Nagpur from Nov 23

Nagpur: A multi-sport event — Orange Olympics School Sports Championship — to be hosted by Khelo Nagpur in association with Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) will be held in Nagpur from November 23-26.

The event will be conducted under the guidance of Nagpur District Athletics Association, Nagpur District Badminton Association and Nagpur District Table Tennis Association. Technology partner for the event will be ‘Well Played’.

Advertisement

“In alignment with the Khelo India initiative of Government of India, Khelo Nagpur school championship will be held at the varsity ground from November 23-26. Sports for the inaugural event will include table tennis for boys and girls in U13, U15, U17, U19 singles; badminton for boys and girls in same age groups but singles, doubles as well as mixed doubles and athletics for boys and girls in U12, U14, U16, U18 track events including 100m, 200m, 400m, 200m, 1500m and 4x100m relays,” informed one of the founders of Khelo Nagpur Divya Chawla, who is a qualified yoga trainer, during a press conference.

Founder of ‘Well Played’, Ketan Kaore, a former cricketer, added, “The event will be the biggest annual, inter-school, multi-discipline, tech-enabled sports championship that Nagpur will witness.”

As many as 700 participants representing 70 schools will be fighting it out for 330 medals in 110 events. Ten trophies are also up for grabs.

RTMNU VC Dr Subhash Chaudhari will be chief guest of the opening ceremony to be held at newly-laid synthetic track at 9.30 am.

City’s international badminton player RitikaThaker will be the guest of honour. NDAA President Gurudeo Nagrale and Ramchandra Wani were also present during the press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement