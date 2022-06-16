Wildlife Welfare Society, Forest Dept rescue parrots in Motibagh

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on the tip-off, volunteers of Wildlife Welfare Society in association with the Forest Department raided a house in Motibagh area and rescued four-five parrots meant to be sold here, on Wednesday.

Wildlife Welfare Society reportedly received an input that some men are reportedly selling parrots in Motibagh area. Acting swiftly on the input, the volunteers of Wildlife Welfare Society alerted the Forest Department and conducted the raid at around 5.30 pm.

However, the accused persons somehow got the inputs of the raid. They managed to decamp from the site however, Wildlife Welfare Society and Forest Officials managed to save four-five parrots on this occasion.

DFO Hada, RFO Wairagade, Vanpals Nagapure, Wagh, Qureshi, Van Rakshaks Pal and Chaudhari from the Forest Department conducted the raid.

