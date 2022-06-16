Railway Minister stops eviction of slum dwellers on rly land in South West Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has directed the Divisional Railway Managers of Nagpur not to take any coercive action on notices issued to slum dwellers in parts of South-West constituency of Nagpur city.

The development came after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met the Railway Minister and apprised him of slum dwellers’ sides. Fadnavis took up the matter with the Railway Minister after he previously held talks with local Railway officials. The meeting with DRM and other officials of Central Railway was held in the month of April. During the Railway Minister’s visit to Mumbai, Fadnavis submitted a representation, seeking protection against eviction proceedings launched by Railway officials against slum dwellers.

Fadnavis had a detailed discussion with him on the issue. After this, the Railway Minister immediately instructed the Divisional Railway Managers not to take any action. He further directed Railway officials to re-verify all the documents of slum dwellers and till that time, no action should be taken. Citizens have been living in Rambagh, Indira Nagar, Jat Tarodi, Saraswati Nagar, Takiya, all notified slums, for the last 50 years and they have been given ownership leases by Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis, during his meeting with local Railway officials, had demanded that the notices issued to slum dwellers should be withdrawn as the land belongs to NIT. About 1,600 families were living under fear of eviction due to serving notices by Railways. Slums have come up beside the erstwhile railway line that catered to Empress Mill that was set up in the city about 100 years ago. The line was not in use for the past 75 years and as slums came up and subsequently, ownership leases were granted.

